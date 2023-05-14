Salman Khan Thanks Kolkata For Showering Him With Love at Da-bangg Concert; Says ‘Fantastic Crowd’

Salman Khan on Saturday performed in Kolkata as part of his ongoing Dabangg Reloaded tour, and the city’s fans did not disappoint. After the performance, the actor took to his social media handle to express his gratitude towards the people of Kolkata for their overwhelming response and support.

In the video, the actor, who is wearing a black tee, is heard saying, “Kolkata show done. Dabangg tour reloaded. Great crown, amazing response. The energy was really good on stage. The crowd was fantastic. Thank you Kolkata. God bless you.’ As soon as he shared the video on his Instagram handle, fans were seen praising him in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Love you come to Delhi fast…” Another wrote, “I love you Salman.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Bollywood stars such as Prabhudeva, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jacqueline Fernandez also performed. The actor also shared an adorable video with his niece Ayat Sharma from behind-the-scenes. In the video, he could be seen walking and dancing from one point to another with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s daughter.

top videos

Ahead of the performance, Salman Khan also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As per ABP News reports, the organizers mentioned earlier that they were being aided by the West Bengal government and senior police officials to guarantee the safety of the performers. Though they did not reveal any specific information about the precautions being implemented, they gave assurance to fans that all necessary steps are being taken. He was also seen at the Mumbai airport amid high security.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The action thriller is the third installment from the Tiger franchise. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.