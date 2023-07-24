Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Trailer To Be Attached With SRK's Jawan; Teaser Out On Independence Day?

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience.

As the film gradually inches closer to its release, a BTS video of the superstar performing action stunts in the film went viral. And now, a promotional strategy, allegedly of the film, is going viral on the internet. According to the plan, the character teaser will release on Independence Day, August 15, followed by the film teaser, which will allegedly be attached to Jawan print on September 7. Check out the viral tweet here:

#SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 promotional road map.15 August - Character teaser 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan]28 September - Trailer 16 October - Song 1 16 October - Song 2 25 October - Trailer 2 2 November - #ShahRukhKhan poster7 to 9 November - Promo… pic.twitter.com/jGjQGhM2O2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 23, 2023

The tweet suggests that September 28 is when the much-awaited trailer will drop, followed by the first song release on October 6. The tweet also suggests that

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla last month that, “The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working to get other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work is going on in full swing, and the same is the case with the background score”. The source added, “The idea is to create the grandest action film in Indian Cinema, and it’s all work in progress at Yash Raj Films. The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign.”

The film is slated to release on November 10. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film too.