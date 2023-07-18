Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Salman Khan will be back hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he went missing from the show in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman’s absence led to netizens speculating whether the Bollywood superstar decided to quit the show after his photo holding a cigarette on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was leaked on the internet.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan was caught holding a cigarette on camera while he was hosting a Weekend Ka Vaar episode on July 8. Soon after, his photos were leaked on social media, and led to a huge debate. Speculations started doing the rounds that the actor backed out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a host.

However, sources close to the show informed ETimes TV that there is no truth to the speculations doing the rounds and Salman will be back hosting the show in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Salman has been making headlines for helping Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy, who recently revealed that Salman cleared his hospital bill after he suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

Rahul’s sister Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, “I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February. He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now."

On the work front, Salman is all set to present the third instalment of his successful spy franchise, tentatively titled Tiger 3. Once again, Salman will portray the character of a RAW agent in the film. Joining him will be Katrina Kaif, who has previously played an ISI agent in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and will be reprising her role as Zoya for Tiger 3.