Salman Khan To Return As 'Prem' For Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi? Here's What We Know

After the underwhelming box office performance of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the superstar’s fans have been speculating about his next project. According to reports, Salman has reassessed his choices and has finally decided to collaborate with long-time friend Sooraj Barjatya for the filmmaker’s next venture titled Prem Ki Shaadi.

The film will reportedly go on floors next month in Mumbai and the makers are keen on a Diwali 2024 release. The concept of the film was narrated to Salman in 2020 and he spent the lockdown writing the film with Sooraj.

According to a recent report, the film is about a couple’s journey from marriage to old age. Set in a nuclear family, the film will be Salman and Sooraj’s fifth collaboration. The duo have earlier worked together on Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman’s characters were named Prem in all the previous projects.

The report added that Salman is fond of romantic family dramas and will keep up with the successful on-going trend set by films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The pre-production for the film began last month. While there is no official announcement about the leading ladies in the film, the film’s existing IMDb page mentions that Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kharbanda will also star in the film.

Parineeti Chopra, who was in the news recently due to her marriage to AAP member Raghav Chadha, was last seen in an extended cameo in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in 2022. Kirti Kharbanda has been away from the big screen for the past couple of years. She was last seen in 14 Phere on Zee 5 in 2021.

Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. Currently, he is seen on the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT on Jio Cinema.