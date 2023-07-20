Salman Khan To Shoot For Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi After Wrapping Up Karan Johar’s Next: Report

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars across the nation. The actor has time and again, delivered commercially successful Bollywood films. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it is touted to be one of the biggest films locked for a Diwali release this year. Post which the actor has multiple films in his kitty including Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi. However, prior to Salman’s much-awaited reunion with Barjatya and Rajshri Productions, buzz is that Salman has a massive project with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman has been in talks with Vishnu Vardhan for a long time. The project will be backed by Karan Johar. A source close to the production house informed the news portal, “Salman, Karan, and Vishnu have been meeting every week, and things are moving in the right direction. Hopefully, the project will be locked by early August and get into production by November this year.”

Salman had asked several filmmakers to come to him with a bound script. His list of directors had Sooraj Barjatya working on Prem Ki Shaadi, Sajid Nadiadwala on Kick 2, and Karan Johar with Vishnu Vardhan’s next. While Sooraj has already conveyed the delay in proceeding to the second half of 2024, Sajid’s film is far off from getting on floors anytime in the coming two years,” the source close to the actor added.

Salman also has the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan in his kitty. Speaking of his Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi, the source informed Pinkvilla that, “It’s an ambitious family drama that presents the mature side of Salman Khan. While the core plot is already locked, Sooraj Barjatya will get into the development of the screenplay in October once Dono hits the big screen. He will take around 4 to 5 months to complete the screenplay and then another 4 months of pre-productions. He is planning to shoot the film with Salman over a period of 100 to 120 days. It will take off once Salman Khan wraps up shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial takes off by March/April 2024 and will be shot till the end of the year.