Salman Khan To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on First Day; Tiger Compliments Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue has left even Salman Khan super excited about the movie. On Tuesday, Salman took to his Instagram handle and called the prevue ‘outstanding’. The superstar further revealed that he will watch SRK’s movie on the first day itself and went on to say, ‘maza aa gaya’.

“Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh," Salman wrote. Check out his post here:

Interestingly, Salman Khan played a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was released in January this year. Next, King Khan will also be making a special appearance in Salman’s most-awaited Tiger 3. Reportedly, the two have already shot for the sequence. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are also likely to work together on the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan. However, the film has not been officially announced as of now.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is not the first celebrity to praise Jawan prevue. Earlier, Karan Johar also hailed Jawan as a ‘juggernaut of a blockbuster’. “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can’t wait!!! @imsrk,” Karan had written on his Instagram stories.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. Jawan will hit theatres in September this year.