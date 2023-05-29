Salman Khan Trolls Karan Johar As He Tells Jacqueline 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein...' In Viral Video

Salman Khan is the biggest star of Bollywood. The actor is not only known for his larger than life films but also a quirky sense of humour with which he manages to tickle bones and evoke laughter from time to time. One of the latest viral videos is a fine example of that. In a clip that is doing the rounds of social media, when Karan Johar tells Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho’, Salman Khan had an interesting comeback for that.

In a throwback video shared by a fan page, one could see Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan attending a reality show. Karan Johar humorously addresses Jacqueline Fernandez by saying, “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho Aur…’ and he runs his fingers on her shoulders. Salman Khan promptly reacts by stating, “Aap dono ek kamre mein band honge toh kya hoga? Kuch nahi?" His reply compels everyone to burst into laughter. Salman Khan then goes on to add, “Dono chabhi ko dhundenge ki nikalo humme yaha se".

Even the fans couldn’t hold their laughter in the comment section. One of the netizens wrote, “Salman Rocked, Karan Shocked!" Another one commented, “Sirf Salman hi kar sakte hai aise!" Someone else said, “Salman Khan great answer!" A fan also stated, “Bhaijaan Sigma male hai!"

After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan made a comeback to the big screen on Eid with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marked his return to theatres on Eid. The last time he had an Eid release was in 2019 with Bharat. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari. Besides this, Salman Khan will also be seen in Yash Raj Film’s Tiger 3 later this year.