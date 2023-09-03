Salman Khan Turns Heads at Gadar 2 Success Party, Teaches Kartik Aaryan How To Pose; Watch Video

Salman Khan did not shy away from teaching Kartik Aaryan how to pose on the red carpet of the Gadar 2 success party. On Saturday night, the Tiger 3 star was spotted at the Gadar 2 bash. The superstar was seen wearing a black shirt with a pair of denim pants. While he posed for a few solo photos, Salman was soon jointed by Kartik Aaryan. Dressed in a mustard colour shirt and a pair of black pants, Kartik stood beside Salman and they posed for the camera. However, it seemed like Salman was not impressed with his pose.

In a video now going viral, Salman was seen teaching Kartik how to strike a powerful pose. Kartik followed his lead and tried recreating his pose but soon broke into splits, leaving Salman smiling. Watch the video below:

Salman joined other superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The trio was spotted making their way to the party at different times of the night. While Shah Rukh and Aamir were seen posing with Sunny after the party, Salman wasn’t spotted with Sunny on the red carpet. Nevertheless, our filmy hearts were jumping with joy to see the film industry come together to celebrate Gadar 2’s success.

Meanwhile, Kartik also made heads turn when he was spotted leaving the party with ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. In a video going viral, Kartik and Sara were seen giving each other a warm hug before they headed to their cars.

Gadar 2 has done phenomenal business at the box office. The film is eyeing the Rs 500 crore club at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol in the lead, Gadar 2 is the second biggest blockbuster of the year, after Pathaan.