Salman Khan Unbuttons His Shirt To Flaunt His Six-Pack Abs, Jokes 'Tumhare Ko Lagta Hai VFX...'

Salman Khan recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A grand trailer launch event was held for the same in Mumbai. Salman who was a part of the program, took the audience by storm when he began to unbutton his shirt to flaunt his washboard abs. He has worked out immensely to have that physique in the film.

Several videos of the same have been shared on social media. In order to shut down trolls, Salman was seen unbuttoning his black shirt, while the paparazzi and fans cheered for him. Previously, Salman faced a lot of backlash on social media as few users had commented that the 57-year-old actor’s toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym.

In the video, the ‘Kick’ actor told the audience, “Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)" and also hinted that his body was achieved after working out only. Earlier too, before the trailer launch Salman had taken to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his ripped leg muscles. Donning black athleisure, Salman looked into the mirror as the camera captured him. He captioned the photo, “21st APRIL #KBKJ.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is all set to release on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman recently had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News