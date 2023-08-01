Salman Khan, Vijay Varma's Dance To Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa Is Breaking The Internet

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Jailer is all set to hit the theatres on August 10. Ahead of the release, one of the songs from the film Kaavaalaa has emerged as a chartbuster number, and is currently the talk of the town. Several fans, and celebrities have been grooving to the same and sharing their version of the dance number. However, what grabbed eyeballs was when Tamannaah’s boyfriend Viijay Varma also shared a leg on the same. And not just him, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan also joined him. The video is now breaking the internet.

Vijay along with his Kaalkoot co-star Shweta Tripathi recently made an appearance at Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2. The trio then shook a leg and was captured doing the hook step from the song. Vijay recently shared a bundle of pictures on his Instagram handle from the show. Shweta Tripathi then took to the comments section and wrote, “Bahut mazza aaya”. Fans loved the post and many of them tagged Tamannaah Bhatia in the comments.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “#kaalkoot for the win! Had a lovely time at the Big Boss house with The big boss @beingsalmankhan😎😎 #KaalkootOnJioCinema @officialjiocinema @battatawada @bharti.laughterqueen”

Vijay Varma is currently promoting his next show Kaalkoot with Shweta Tripathi. Helmed by Sumit Saxena, the web series revolves around the life of a determined police officer trying to solve an acid attack case amid juggling his work-life balance.

Coming back to Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship, the duo have dating each other since a long time. They confirmed it last month at the screening of their latest release Lust Stories 2. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”