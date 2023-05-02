Salman Khan 'Walks Out' of Press Meet After Asked About Marriage, Grooves To GotG 3 Song; Watch

Salman Khan took help from the beloved Groot, from the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, to address a few sample ‘questions’ at a ‘press conference’. Before you assume that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star met the media again recently, let us clarify that the ‘press conference’ was part of Marvel Studios’ promotions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in India.

On Tuesday, Marvel India took to their Instagram handle and shared a video featuring the superstar. The video starts with Salman watching videos of Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel in the MCU movies) and enjoying the character’s scenes. He was then called in to meet the press where he was asked questions about his upcoming movie, requested to recite dialogues from the movie and even asked about the action scenes in the film.

Salman replied to all the questions with ‘I am Salman.’ However, the actor had it enough when someone asked him when he plans to marry. Rolling his eyes, Salman got up and plugged in the earphones, removed his jacket to flaunt his Groot-themed tee and grooved to one of the songs from the GotG playlist. Watch the fun video below:

This isn’t the first time Marvel India has roped in a Bollywood star for GotG 3’s promotions. Last week, they tapped on Sara Ali Khan for a promotional video in which she was seen flaunting her knowledge about Rocket Raccoon.

Guardians of the Galaxy has always found unique ways to promote the film for the Indian audience. When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was set to release, the team released the Hindi trailer using the song Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba in the background. The video went viral at the time.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in cinemas this Friday, May 5, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here