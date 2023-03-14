Superstar Salman Khan still remains one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has often been asked about his marriage plans, but Salman has always laughed off media’s questions surrounding his impending wedding.

However, an old clip of Salman talking about wanting to get married to Juhi Chawla, has surfaced online. The clip is from an old interview of his from the 1990s, wherein he reveals that he had once asked actor Juhi Chawla’s father for her hand in marriage. But Salman was rejected by her father who never really shared the reason behind his refusal. Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995.

A Twitter user shared the short clip of the old interview of Salman, with the caption, “This salman khan (red heart emojis)." In the video, Salman says, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I asked her father if he would let her get married to me." The interviewer asks him, “You asked him? What did he say?" Salman frowns and says, “No." When the interviewer asks why, Salman replies, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess."

This salman khan ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/GQP4fffpRu— Arshi Siddiqui (@Arshi_E_Sid) March 10, 2023

Juhi and Salman worked together in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997) with Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Salman had a cameo in the David Dhawan film. Juhi had also appeared as a guest on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, in which he had an extended cameo. The actor also has Tiger 3 in his kitty.

