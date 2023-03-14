CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Salman Khan Wanted to 'Marry' Juhi Chawla, Had Sent Wedding Proposal to Her Father But...
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Wanted to 'Marry' Juhi Chawla, Had Sent Wedding Proposal to Her Father But...

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan worked together in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997).

In an old video shared on Twitter, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed that he had once offered to marry his co-star Juhi Chawla.

Superstar Salman Khan still remains one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has often been asked about his marriage plans, but Salman has always laughed off media’s questions surrounding his impending wedding.

However, an old clip of Salman talking about wanting to get married to Juhi Chawla, has surfaced online. The clip is from an old interview of his from the 1990s, wherein he reveals that he had once asked actor Juhi Chawla’s father for her hand in marriage. But Salman was rejected by her father who never really shared the reason behind his refusal. Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995.

A Twitter user shared the short clip of the old interview of Salman, with the caption, “This salman khan (red heart emojis)." In the video, Salman says, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I asked her father if he would let her get married to me." The interviewer asks him, “You asked him? What did he say?" Salman frowns and says, “No." When the interviewer asks why, Salman replies, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess."

Juhi and Salman worked together in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997) with Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Salman had a cameo in the David Dhawan film. Juhi had also appeared as a guest on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, in which he had an extended cameo. The actor also has Tiger 3 in his kitty.

