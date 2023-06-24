Salman Khan Was ‘Betrayed’ In Love, Needs ‘Gharelu’ Wife, Claims Bebika In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Astrologer Bebika Dhurve is currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. In the recent episode, Bebika shared some interesting details about the Tiger 3 actor and claimed he was ‘betrayed’ in love.

It all started after Manisha Rani asked Bebika Dhurve if Salman Khan was ever betrayed in love to which the latter said, “Bhayanka (horrible)". She further argued that even though Salman presents himself as ‘rough and tough’, he is very emotional from the heart.

“Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless dikhate hai, practical headed dikhate hai, workholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mei dubne wala dil hai. (He portays himself as emotionless, practical and workholic but he’s a soft person from the inside)," she said.

Bebika further claimed that Salman needs a wife who is ‘gharelu’ and looks after his family well. “He wants someone who is a homemaker, dedicated to serving parents, serving and understanding him. In the evening, when he comes home she should offer him a meal, and help him to get a peaceful sleep. Someone who can soothe his mind after a hectic day. He doesn’t want an overly ambitious girl, he wants someone who will become a homemaker," she added in Hindi.

Interestingly, in April this year, Salman opened up about his marriage plans when he told India Today, “Jab Uper Walah chahega, Sir (When God Almighty wills so). Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides say ‘yes’, the marriage will take place. There’s still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye (There should be a wife)."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.