Salman Khan Wins The Internet With His Sweet Gesture For A Little Boy, Debuts New Look; Watch

Salman Khan reminds everyone that he loves children with his latest video. The actor was spotted late Wednesday night making his way to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. The superstar was seen at the Mumbai airport with his team of security, headed to board his flight. However, when Salman noticed a young boy trying to reach out to the actor, he stopped and gave the little one a memory of a lifetime.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman was seen bringing his team to a standstill and allowing a young boy to reach out to him. The boy was seen running and hugging him, leaving Salman Khan with a big smile. The actor hugged back and greeted him. Watch the adorable video below:

Besides the sweet gesture, what also caught our attention in the video was Salman’s new look. The actor was seen debuting his goatee look at the airport, bringing back memories of Kick. The look does spark speculation that the actor has begun work on Kick 2.

Many took to the comments section and showered Salman with love. “Most misunderstood superstar. Just love this man," a comment read. “What a gorgeous man inside out," added another. “Bhai’s new look is just 🔥🔥🔥" a third comment read. “Superb Salman Khan what a man yr awesome he’s style and heart are so good 😊 god bless him to grow up more and more," a fourth comment read. “Kitna handsome lag raha hai," a fifth comment read.

Salman recently opened up about wanting kids. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman said he almost went the Karan Johar way but it has not been easy. “That’s what I was trying to do. But, perhaps that law has now changed, so we’ll see. I love kids. But kids come with mothers. Mothers are very good for them, but back in my house, there are too many mothers. One could say we have a whole district, a whole village! But my kid’s mother will be my wife," he said.