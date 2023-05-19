Salman Khan Wishes Bodyguard For Almost Three Decades Shera On His Birthday; Says 'God Bless You, Man...'

Shera, who has been faithfully serving as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard for more than two decades, is celebrating his birthday today. To make this occasion even more special, Salman Khan, affectionately known as Bhaijaan, sent his wishes by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Shera, the actor’s trusted aide, boasts of a significant social media following, with an impressive count of over 868k followers on Instagram.

Since midnight, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Shera on various social media platforms from Salman fans, and now Salman himself has joined in to extend his wishes. The actor posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday shera , god bless u man , be happy. @beingshera."

Salman shared a photo on his social media where he can be seen in a red, full-sleeved t-shirt and black jeans, while Shera stands beside him sporting a white t-shirt and blue denims. Shera took to the comments section and thanked Salman for his love and blessings over the years. “Thanks Maallik for all the love and blessing for soo many years,” wrote Shera. Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman’s friend and former actress, commented, “Happy birthday Shera @beingshera.” Salman Khan’s fans also took to the comments section to wish Shera a the best on his special day.

Back in 2021, Salman had shared a picture with Shera and captioned it, “Loyalty". Take a look at it here:

top videos

In the 2011 film Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, Shera had a cameo. Salman even dedicated the film to him as a special gesture. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, Shera had said, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (I’ll accompany him till my last breath). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat.”