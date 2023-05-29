Salman Khan Wraps Up IIFA 2023 In Style, Parties Hard With Friends And Crew; Videos Go Viral

Salman Khan brought the house with his power-packed performance at the IIFA Awards 2023. Having taken place at Abu Dhabi this year, the Bollywood superstar was seen taking the centre stage and performing some of his biggest hits, including the song Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor seemed to be having a ball as he danced on stage. He was also seen venturing into the crowd and greeting fans in the audience.

In videos from the ceremony, Salman was seen kicking off his power-packed performance with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and followed it up with songs such as Seethi Maar, You’re My Love from Partner, Jhoote Do Paise Lo from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai From Sultan.

Post the event, the superstar was caught chilling with her crew and friends at the after party. He can be seen having a drink as his friends, including his trusted bodyguard for over three decades, Shera, singing popular Punjabi song, Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di, and setting the mood for a party. The otherwise reserved superstar could be seen enjoying the party thoroughly. After all, all work and no play makes life dull, right? Looks like Salman truly believes in work hard and party harder! Check out the video here:

Salman’s IIFA visit hasn’t been free of controversies. Yesterday, a video of Salman Khan’s security team pushing Vicky Kaushal also surfaced on social media and left netizens disappointed. However, later, another video showed the Tiger 3 actor walking upto Vicky and hugging him. Even Kaushal reacted to the viral video and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."