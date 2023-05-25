Salman Khan Wraps Up Tiger 3 Shoot, Says 'It Was Very Hectic'

Salman Khan has finally wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi when he revealed the same.

“Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah,” Salman said as quoted by Indian Express and then added, “It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

Earlier this week, Salman also shared a picture from the sets of Tiger 3 and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell. “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3,” the actor wrote.

Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/nyNahitd24— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2023

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in the film for a power-packed action sequence. Reportedly, SRK and Salman shot for this sequence at Madh island earlier this month for which a palatial set was also constructed.

Meanwhile, fans are also waiting for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger Vs Pathaan. While the film has not been officially announced as of now, earlier this year, it was reported that the movie is just an idea and is not happening anytime soon. “There is no script, not even idea of a script. After Tiger 3 releases in November 2023. Yash Raj will focus on the sequel to War, which is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. I am not sure Tiger vs Pathaan is happening, at least not anytime soon," a source cited by E-Times had said.