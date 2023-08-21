CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Salman Khan's 13-Year-Old Tweet 'Thinking Main Bhi Takla Ho...' Goes Viral Amid His Bald Look
Salman Khan's 13-Year-Old Tweet 'Thinking Main Bhi Takla Ho...' Goes Viral Amid His Bald Look

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 11:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprises fans as he goes bald.

Salman Khan on Sunday took the internet by surprise with his new bald look. Amid all this, his old tweet about wanting to go bald has emerged on Reddit.

Salman Khan sent his fans into a frenzy after he was clicked sporting a bald look on Sunday. The Bollywood superstar’s look sparked rumours about a sequel of his iconic film Tere Naam, where Salman goes bald in the climax scene. Amid all this, Salman’s 12-year-old tweet about him wanting to shave his head is going massively viral on Reddit.

In July 2011, Salman had tweeted that he was considering a bald look. He had posted, “Thinking mein bhi takla ho ja oooooon." (sic) Netizens are re-sharing Salman’s old post on social media platforms with interesting comments.

While fans will have to wait to know what Salman has up his sleeve, all we know is Salman is preparing for the release of Tiger 3. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Salman will return as Tiger in the third installment of the film. Slated to release later this year, the film is set to feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

It is also reported that the superstar will reprise his role as Tiger for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The film is believed to begin filming early next year. Apart from the Tiger series, it is also said that Salman will reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Salman is yet to confirm the rumours.

