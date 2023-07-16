Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Co-star Harshaali Malhotra Aka Munni Makes A Rare Appearance In Town

Remember Harshaali Malhotra who played young Munni in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, she is all grown up now and was recently captured in town. The actress looked effortlessly glam while the paparazzi spotted her. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Harshaali kept it comfy in a purple kurta. With her hair tied to a long ponytail, she donned one of her brightest smiles. Fans on seeing her, dropped in heartfelt comments. One of them wrote, ‘Simple nd beautiful’. Another comment read, “Khubsoorti sadgi me hi hoti h…. so beautiful”. “So so pretty and cute,” read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Harshaali bagged several awards for her stint in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from that, she has also worked in the television shows Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in 2015, is one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. The Kabir Khan directorial struck a chord with masses, who also loved the chemistry of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the film.

Harshaali had one shared with ETimes, that going to ATV rides with Salman ‘uncle’ and Kabir Khan ‘uncle’, playing table tennis with them on the sets of her debut film, were few of her fondest moments with them.

Back in 2020, in an interview with ETimes, Harshaali was asked if she was open to do more films, post her success with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she revealed that she had received good offers but none of them felt good enough as Munni. “Many movies were offered after ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, even from the South but those roles were not as good as Munni. I am capable enough to manage my studies and my passion together. So I will not reject any good role because of my studies.”

When asked, if she’s in touch with Salman Khan, she shared that they wish each other on birthdays and special occasions. “As he is a busy person, we don’t talk too often. But I definitely wish on his birthday and on different occasions.”