Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Flexes His Muscles While Promoting Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

It’s the end of the road for Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise with the Volume 3 that dropped earlier this year. The popular Marvel Studios trilogy that was launched in 2014 by James Gunn marked the film-maker’s last Marvel Cinematic Universe project after which he has turned his focus on helming of new DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, Phase 5 will continue to advance forward with more exciting titles that would be released afterwards. The film has finally dropped on a popular streaming platform and is now premiering in multiple languages in India. And guess what? The ultimate ‘guardian’ of Bollywood and Salman Khan ‘Shera’ is promoting it.

On Monday, in a promo shared on the official Instagram handle of Disney+ Hotstar, one can see Shera arriving on one of the sets made exclusively to shoot a quirky promo for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 streaming news. He catches a boom mic from falling down and sits on a chair, tucking his sunglasses at the back of his black t-shirt, just like Salman Khan from Dabangg, flexing his biceps and finally reacting to some of the scenes from Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. He displays various emotions from laughter to surprise to cheering and more. Finally, the video ends with him claiming ‘Dil Mein Bhi Aa Gaya Aur Samajh Mein Bhi’. All this happens but with a background voice, describing the many talents of Shera. The post’s caption read, “Galaxy ke bodyguardian ki favourite movie kya hai? Aap hi dekhiye.Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. #GOTGVOL3."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several netizens were pleasantly surprised and excited to see Shera promoting a Marvel movie. One of them wrote, “Kya baat hai 🔥." Another one commented, “Shera hain toh kya baat kya baat." Someone else said, “SHERA BHAI 😎✌🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥." A fan also stated, “Kya baat hai .👏👏❤️."

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper voice Groot and Rocket, respectively. The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. The film is slated to release in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.