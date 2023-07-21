Salman Khan's Bold Action Scene from Tiger 3 Sends Fans Into Frenzy, BTS Video Goes Viral; Watch

The buzz about Tiger 3 is growing stronger with each passing day. This is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is all set hit the big screens this year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited action entertainer has been shot extensively all around the world, promising its viewers a perfect cinematic experience. As the film gradually inches closer to it’s release, a BTS video of the superstar performing action stunts in the film has gone viral.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen shooting inside the larger-than-life set created for Tiger 3. Several photos of the actor have been shared. Back in May, Salman during the press conference of IIFA had revealed that he wrapped shooting for Tiger 3. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah,” Salman said as quoted by Indian Express and then added, “It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

Have a look at the video:

Latest - #SalmanKhan shooting for #Tiger3. 🔥 Just look at the MASSIVE SET…!!! 😮Action will meet grandeur.. on big screen can't wait.. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/dMZ9RBxA6F — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) July 20, 2023

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla last month that, “The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working to get other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work is going on in full swing, and the same is the case with the background score”.

The source added, “The idea is to create the grandest action film in Indian Cinema, and it’s all work in progress at Yash Raj Films. The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign.”

After Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Tiger 3 will be the fifth movie of Aditya Chopra and YRF’s spy universe. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be having an extended cameo for the same. Salman too had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is slated to release this Diwali.