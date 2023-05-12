Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour In Kolkata: Ticket Prices Soar Up To Rs 3 Lakh, Check More Details

Salman Khan has gained immense popularity not just in his country, but all over the world. Despite the multiple death threats he has received, Salman Khan is undeterred and is determined to proceed with his highly anticipated Da-Bangg tour, which is all set to take place in Kolkata next week. This event promises to be a grand spectacle, featuring some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. With electrifying performances, dazzling costumes, and a star-studded lineup, the Da-Bangg tour is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all those who attend. Ahead of the event, here’s everything you need to know.

This time, Salman Khan will be performing at the East Bengal Club in Kolkata. The club will be hosting the program on Saturday, May 13th, which will feature performances by Bollywood stars such as Prabhudeva, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan confirmed the event himself through Instagram and revealed the magnificent event that is scheduled to take place at the Maiden Tent of the East Bengal Club. The show will begin at 6 PM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

To keep the excitement alive among fans, Salman Khan’s rehearsal for the upcoming DA-BANGG tour in Kolkata, scheduled for May 12th, was postponed. The actor’s team wants to maintain an element of surprise and keep the audience guessing about what to expect. The preparations for the show have been in full swing for the past month, with the venue being a red and gold tent. Despite the recent death threats, Salman Khan is determined to put on a great show for his fans and ensure that everyone has a memorable experience.

Before his performance, Salman Khan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Kunal Ghosh, the spokesperson and state general secretary, tweeted, “On 13/5/23 actor Salman Khan will go to CM’s residence to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. After that, he will perform in a mega show at East Bengal Ground."

On 13/5/23 actor Salman Khan will go to CM's residence to meet @MamataOfficial in Kolkata. After that he will perform in a mega show at East Bengal Ground.— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) May 11, 2023

Ticket price list

Ticket prices range from Rs 699 to Rs 40,000, but choosing lounge access will require spending Rs 2-3 lakhs. The different ticket categories and their corresponding prices and zones are listed below (all prices are in INR):

PWD gallery (Zone 10)- Rs 699

PWD gallery (Zone 11)- Rs 1250

Bhaijan Zone (Zone 10)- Rs 1500

Tiger Zone - Rs 2250

Kick Zone- Rs 2500

Bhaijaan Zone- Rs 3000

Sultan -Tiger Zone- Rs 4000

Wanted Zone-Rs 4500

Ready Zone- Rs 12,000

Dabangg Zone-Rs 40,000

Lounge 2- Rs 2,00,000

Lounge 1-Rs 3,00,000

top videos

Artist safety

As per ABP News reports, the organizers mentioned earlier that they were being aided by the West Bengal government and senior police officials to guarantee the safety of the performers. Though they did not reveal any specific information about the precautions being implemented, they gave assurance to fans that all necessary steps are being taken.