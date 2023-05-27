Salman Khan's Fan Cries Inconsolably As She Introduces Her Son To The Superstar In Viral Video; Watch

Salman Khan is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for attend IIFA 2023. Several photos and videos have surfaced of the superstar interacting with the media and the fans that have gathered for the big awards that will be happening tonight. Amidst the event, one fan couldn’t contain her emotions and repeatedly called out to Salman, sobbing uncontrollably. Overwhelmed, she introduced her little son to him, saying, “Salman, he is my son." Even the young boy seemed visibly moved by his mother’s tears. Fans often get emotional when they see their favourite stars, who they usually only watch on the big screen. It can be difficult for them to control their emotions when these stars visit their country or city. In a heartwarming gesture that has now gone viral video, Salman takes a selfie with the boy.

Prior to this, a video of Salman Khan’s security team pushing Vicky Kaushal also surfaced on social media and left netizens disappointed. However, later, another video showed the Tiger 3 actor walking upto Vicky and hugging him. Even Kaushal reacted to the viral video and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Earlier, Salman Khan also revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi when he shared the same. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though,” he said.