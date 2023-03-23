Salman Khan's Kolkata Show Postponed Till June, NOT Cancelled, Organiser Dismiss Rumours

There’s nothing stopping Salman Khan from performing live in Kolkata in May and June. Yes, you heard that right! Amid the rumours and speculations that his Kolkata show was cancelled due to the recent threats that were made against the superstar by Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the organisers has put that to rest stating the tour would happen as planned.

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour which was supposed to take place in January left fans disappointed after it was cancelled at the last moment owing to some issues related to the venue. The same was then pushed for April. However, a few days back, Salman Khan received a threatening email following which the security for the superstar was beefed up and the fate of his Kolkata tour seemed in jeopardy. Besides Salman Khan, the Da-Bangg Kolkata show features Guru Randhawa, Ayush Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha.

Now Rajdeep Chakraborty, one of the show organisers has come forward to slam those who are indulging in the rumour-mongering. He told ETimes, “Who is spreading these baseless rumours? The show is happening in May-June and not in April.Salman Khan’s team was here in Kolkata in November and December to fix all the nitty gritty of the tour.On Monday I spoke to his team and the only problem they’re facing is over Jacqueline Fernandez’s date which we’re working on.We will announce the date of the show very soon.The show will happen hopefully in one of the biggest playgrounds in Kolkata."

He further added, “The West Bengal government and the top police authorities are helping us in all possible ways so that everything is in place. But we can’t disclose the measures we will be taking for his security. All I can say is everything will be taken care of rightfully,"

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to enthral the audience with his performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. The film’s teaser released last year, which featured Salman pulling some stunts, as usual. The promo showed several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and some usual heated combat that Salman is well known for.

There’s much excitement surrounding the film as Salman Khan hasn’t featured in a theatrical release in a main role since Antim, which went quickly to OTT. He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he appeared in his Tiger avatar. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

