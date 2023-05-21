Salman Khan’s Pun Game Is As Strong As His Biceps, Shares Pic As He Recovers From Injury

Post his injury on the sets of Tiger 3, Salman Khan is taking a much-needed break. The actor recently went out for a boat ride away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life. Sharing a photo of himself enjoying the azure blue water, Salman added a quirky pun to his caption, which read, ‘Boat Ho Gaya’.

The photo instantly went viral with fans and well-wishers dropping heartfelt comments while admiring his biceps. One of them wrote, “Bhai kya biceps Hai! Aur Kya humor! You’re too good! Love you bhai❤️.” Another fan wrote, “Look at those biceps ❤️”.

Earlier last week, the Bollywood superstar had injured himself on the sets of Tiger 3. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his bare back with tapes covering his muscles. Sharing the photo, Salman revealed that he hurt himself while lifting a five KG dumbbell. He also went on to joke, “Tiger Zakhmi Hai.” The caption read, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3."

Salman Khan was reportedly shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. According to a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot last week at Madh Island. Reportedly, a palatial set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claims that high security is also being maintained on sets to avoid any leakage of pictures or videos.

Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also brings back Katrina Kaif who has played the super-spy Zoya in the first two films. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is slated for a theatrical for this year’s Diwali.

Salman also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The family entertainer garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.