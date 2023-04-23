Salman Khan's Reaction After Ex Sangeeta Bijlani Playfully Punches Him at Eid Party Goes Viral; Watch

Salman Khan was the star at sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s star studded Eid bash. While several photos and videos from the grand event have trickled onto social media, one that caught netizens attention included Salman Khan sharing a cute moment with his ex and former actress Sangeeta Bijlani.

In the viral clip that was shared by a popular paparazzo handle, one could see Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani coming out of the party. Amid their cheerful and laughing expressions, Sangeeta adorably punched Salman Khan’s face. Sangita had donned an elegant white ethnic outfit and Salman Khan looked dapper in a black shirt and matching denim jeans. Fans couldn’t stop themselves but admire the camaraderie Salman and Sangeeta share even after so many years.

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote, “She’s the reason why he never got married(with laughing and crying emojis)". Another one commented, “Old love(with pink heart emoji)". Someone else said, “Bhai toh sach mein Bhai hai par kisi ki Jaan bhi hai!" A fan also stated, “First is first!"

In December last year, Sangeeta had attended Salman’s 57th birthday bash at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. At the time, a video of Salman and Sangeeta from the former’s party had gone viral on Instagram. The viral video showed Salman giving a sweet kiss to Sangeeta Bijlani on her forehead.

Salman Khan’s dating life has always been a hot topic in the industry. Reportedly, Salman and Sangeeta dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. The two had started dating in 1986 and even starred together in an advertisement for a suiting company. However, Salman’s wedding to Sangeeta Bijlani was cancelled at the last moment. The superstar had revealed the reason for the same on the fourth season of Koffee With Karan in 2013. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms. Sangeeta parted ways from Azharuddin in 2010.

