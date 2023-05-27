Salman Khan's Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur Asked About His IIFA Look; She Says 'He Looks Handsome...'

The IIFA 2023 pre-event was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Friday ahead of the awards ceremony. It was a star-studded affair in which celebrities were spotted in their best avatars. Well, amid this a video has gone viral in which Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, is seen asking about what the actor will be wearing for the event. Her answer has made fans go aww.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the media can be heard asking her about the look of Salman Khan. Lulia Vantur, known for her elegance and grace, could not help but express her admiration for Khan. She responded with a smile, “Why do you want me to disclose that? He’s gonna look handsome anyway no matter what he wears. Her enigmatic response has set social media abuzz. Fans rushed to the comment section and praised her.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Besides Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan, several other Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Singh, Rakul Preet Singh and Esha Gupta among others are also attending the mega awards.

Talking about Salman Khan, his fashion game is always on point. The actor knows how to make head turn. Last night, he was looking dapper in all formals when he arrived for the event. Well, he is in the news after a video of his bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal went viral. In the video, Vicky was seen taking selfies with his fans when Salman passed by with his security. While Vicky tried going up to Salman to greet him, the latter’s security pushed him away and did not let him meet the Tiger 3 star. It does not go well with fans and they trolled Salman.

Vicky later reacted also and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 co starring Katrina Kaif. This is the third installment from the Tiger franchise.