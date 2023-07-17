Salman Khan's Strong Belief in Secularism Led Him to Accept Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Kabir Khan | Throwback

After leaving his ‘Prem’ image behind, Salman Khan took up action roles in films like Wanted and Dabangg. In 2015, he surprised everyone with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he played a kind-hearted man helping a speech-impaired girl. The film, directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra, narrated the story of a Hindu man traveling to Pakistan to unite an eight-year-old girl with her family.

The film not only bridged gaps between people across borders but also celebrated unity among different religions in the country. Kabir Khan, before the film’s release, had shared his intention to make powerful political statements that resonated with the nation’s political situation. In an interview with Indian Express, Kabir mentioned his strong belief in unity, secularism, and fostering friendship between people. Having grown up in an inter-religion family, with his parents in an inter-faith marriage, he embraced and celebrated both cultures.

“I wanted to discuss the Hindu-Muslim issue and in order to bring it all out in the mainstream consciousness, I needed Salman’s superstardom. He also feels strongly about secularism and instantly agreed with the film,” Khan had said.

The filmmaker also revealed how he had to face opposition for the film’s title. Kabir said that he stood his ground and told them that in India, one can have this title. “I fought for this title. I wanted Bajrangi to stand for what he is—the most fun god. Hanuman doesn’t belong to only one community. Bajrangi is a symbol of our ethos. And the way the audience has taken to the film, it proves that he belongs to the entire India.”

Even after eight years, Salman Khan fans still love the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In fact, Salman himself admits that his father considers his performance in the film as the best of his career.