Salman Khan's Yuvvraaj Assistant Director Beaten By 6 Men, Suffers Serious Injuries

Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj assistant director and casting director Mayank Dixit was beaten up by six men in Delhi on Sunday night. As reported by Free Press Journal, Dixit was beaten up by a group of men in the Laxmi Nagar area following an argument over reversing a car. Dixit suffered serious injuries on his neck and head.

Reportedly, an FIR in the case has been filed and the accused are yet to be identified. Meanwhile, cops are also examining the CCTVs in the area to search for the accused. However, it should also be noted that the casting director has not issued any official statement regarding the unfortunate incident as of now.

Mayank Dixit worked as an assistant director for Salman Khan’s 2008 film Yuvvraaj. The movie also starred Zayed Khan, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Besides this, Dixit also worked as a casting director for Sanjay Dutt’s film Torbaaz. Released in 2020, it was set in Afghanistan and narrated the story of child suicide bombers. In the film, Sanjay Dutt played the role of an army officer.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan, he was last seen in multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Next, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Other than Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. While the film has not been officially announced as of now.