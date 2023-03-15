Sam Bahadur Wrap Party: Vicky Kaushal Poses With Sanya, Fatima; Katrina Kaif Skips Bash

It’s a wrap for Sam Bahadur! The film based on India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw sees Vicky Kaushal in the titular role while Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in crucial parts. While fans are eager to see what director Meghna Gulzar has up her sleeve, the team hosted a wrap party on Tuesday night and pictures from the bash have surfaced online.

In pictures shared by fan clubs and paparazzi, Vicky Kaushal joined Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Meghna Gulzar among other Sam Bahadur team members to celebrate the wrap. The team posed for a few pictures from the paparazzi outside the party before they joined the crew for the celebration. Visibly missing from the party was Katrina Kaif.

For the bash, Vicky kept things casual, wearing a sweatshirt with a pair of denim pants and a cap. Meanwhile, Sanya and Fatima decked up in gorgeous dresses for the party.

See pics and videos from Sam Bahadur below:

Vicky and Meghna announced the wrap of Sam Bahadur on Tuesday via Instagram. Vicky, dressed in his character, shared a picture with the filmmaker and penned a note announcing the film has completed shooting. “Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023," he wrote.

Meghna shared a picture with the entire team of the film and wrote, “We’re OK! #Samबहादुर Filming Wrap. Thank you Team #Samबहादुर for a lifetime of learning and memories!"

