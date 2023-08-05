Samantha Prabhu Denies Financial Help for Treatment; Sushmita Sen Recalls Trolling For Taali Poster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on a one-year acting break, recently made headlines when a report came in that she has taken financial help for her treatment. Well, today she has finally reacted to the report. The Citadel actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a post in which she has denied saying that ‘I was not paid in marbles’.

The teaser of Taali, which was recently unveiled, has won Sushmita Sen heaps of praise for her portrayal of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant. Based on the latter’s life, the web series chronicles Shreegauri’s daring transformation, incredible motherhood and iconic battle that led to the inclusion of the third gender on every official document in India. However, Sushmita reveals that she was immensely trolled when the first look of her from the series was unveiled.

Expectations were high for Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to be a hit, making over ₹260 crore worldwide. However, Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan and a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), failed to make a mark. The film also featured Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, Ankur Rathee, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajpal Yadav in a special appearance.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam is one of the most talked-about films in recent times. The movie released exactly one year ago and has tugged everyone’s heartstrings with its soulful music, powerful and stirring performances and a good story. The film completed one year today and the leading star, Dulquer Salmaan, penned a note thanking everyone who worked on the film.

Rapper Raftaar will reportedly make an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 for this Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. He will accompany Bigg Boss 13 alum, Mahira Sharma to promote their upcoming web series Bajao, releasing soon on Jio Cinema. He recently spoke to the media in Mumbai, hinting at a possible collaboration with current contestants and YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav for a music video.

