Samantha Ruth Prabhu Acting Break Vellore Golden Temple Romantic Song Madhavan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced her break from work and one of the first things she did was visit a temple in Vellore. The actress, who recently wrapped the filming of Citadel India, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she made her way to the Golden Temple in Vellore to offer her prayers. However, she was not alone. Samantha was joined by producer Jagadish Palanisamy.

In a picture she shared on Instagram, Samantha shared a glimpse of the premise of the temple. In another photo, she was seen posing for a selfie with Jagadish. With Kumkum smeared on her forehead, Samantha was seen sporting a chic pair of sunglasses and dressed in orange for her temple visit. Meanwhile, Jagadish was seen dressed in white.

Besides sharing photos from her visit, she also shared the songs she was listening to during their road trip. One of which was a romantic monsoon song. Taking a picture of the dashboard, she revealed she was listening to Tamil film Alai Payuthey’s hit track Pachchai Nirame. The song starred Madhavan R and Shalini and was sung by Clinton Cerejo and Hariharan. She also revealed she was listening to songs from Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

On Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and announced her break. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samantha is taking a break from work to focus on her health.