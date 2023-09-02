Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda Go Intimate In Kushi, Steamy Scene Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi finally hit theatres on Friday, September 1. The romantic drama has been receiving a positive response from critics and fans alike. Hours after the film’s release, an intimate scene video of Samantha and Vijay from the Shiva Nirvana’s directorial has now surfaced on social media.

In this viral video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen making love to each other. The steamy scene also shares glimpses of the on-screen couple’s love life in the film. Sharing the clip on his ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) account, one of the users wrote, “Entha cute ga unaro eddaru" which roughly translates to “how cute they both are". Watch the viral Kushi scene here:

Arjun Reddy is backEntha cute ga unaro eddaru❤️ VDK HIT KOTTESADU❤️ Watch at your nearest theatres ❤️ -ve reviews raste guddamida thantha na kodakallara#Kushi #KushiOnSep1st #Kushireview #KushiBookings #BlockbusterKushi pic.twitter.com/YGUUi1fd7X — jr.Rusthum (@Rusthum45) September 1, 2023

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.

On Friday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and issued a statement sharing he is overwhelmed with the response film is getting. He thanked fans for showering love on his film and urged everyone to visit theatres to watch Shiva Nirvana’s directorial. “You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all ❤️ Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda," Vijay wrote.

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha’s review of Kushi reads, “The movie has little to offer in the performance zone, except Sharma does give a power-packed piece of acting as the man who looks beyond science and believes that god does exist. The other characters seem jaded and rather unidimensional, and Samantha, as well as Vijay, offer very little to elevate a plot that held promise."