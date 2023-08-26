Samantha Ruth Prabhu Appointed Myositis India Brand Ambassador

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actress then took a break from films so that she could focus on her health. The actress has taken a step forward to spread awareness about the disease. She has been recently appointed as the brand ambassador for Myositis India.

The news was shared on social media on Friday by the Instagram handle of Myositis India. In one of the pictures, Samantha can be seen posing for the camera with Dr Rohit Aggarawal who is from the University of Pittsburgh.

The official statement by Myositis India shared on Instagram reads, “Thrilled to introduce the newest face of change! We’re excited to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board as the brand ambassador for Myositis India. Together, we’re stepping forward to raise awareness, inspire hope, and make a difference in the lives of those battling myositis. Join us on this journey of compassion and empowerment! Thankful to Dr Rohit Aggarwal from University of Pittsburgh for his immense support!"

Myositis is a rare and often misunderstood autoimmune disease that affects the muscles. The body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and damages muscle tissues, leading to muscle weakness, pain and fatigue. Early diagnosis and proper medical management can help to manage the myositis.

After completing her work commitments, the Yashoda actress is currently in the US reportedly for her treatment with her mother. The actress or her team has not confirmed the reports yet.

Samantha had earlier revealed that she faces a difficult time when flashlights and cameras click as the lighting is too heavy for her eyes. She also shared that her eyes swell from pain and that she suffers from severe migraines.

The actress recently attended the India Day Parade in New York City as the Chief Guest to mark India’s 77th Independence Day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is set to hit the silver screens on September 1. She will be also seen in the Indian leg of the Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The show is directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.