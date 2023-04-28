Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: From Oo Antava to Selfie Pulla, Watch Chartbuster Songs of the Actress

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU BIRTHDAY: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with her sheer talent, has carved a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Known for her versatile acting and dancing skills, she has delivered several chart-topping songs that have been appreciated by the audience. Samantha has also been a philanthropist and an active social media personality.

Some of her most-popular songs include Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, Ek Do Teen, Kaadhal Aasai, Oh Baby, and Selfie Pulla. From romantic melodies to peppy dance numbers, her music portfolio is diverse and captivating. Let’s take a closer look at each of these songs and what makes them stand out.

Oo Antava

Samantha’s performance in the song Oo Antava Oo Antava Mawa from the movie Pushpa: The Rise played a significant role in making the film a pan-India success. The movie’s dialogues and actions went viral across the country, but it was Samantha’s scintillating dance moves in the song that stunned the entire entertainment world. The song became a sensation and even made it to YouTube’s trend lists for 2021. Oo Antava remains a popular trend on social media and continues to be loved by the audience. Indravathi Chauhan has lent her voice to the song, making it all the more enchanting.

Ek Do Teen

The song Ek Do Teen features Samantha, alongside Suriya. The song is sung by Suriya, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Andrea Jeremiah. The catchy chorus, followed by lively percussion beats and whistles in the background, creates a fun and alluring melody. Suriya’s vocals and Yuvan’s singing need no mention while Andrea Jeremiah’s captivating voice adds to the song’s sultry vibe.

Kaadhal Aasai

A popular romantic melody composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Kaadhal Aasai features Samantha in the music video. The high-pitched vocals and a distinct tabla beat with Sufi-style musical elements are noteworthy. While the song does bear some resemblance to Ilaiyaraaja’s work, it lacks the emotional depth found in Yuvan’s previous compositions.

Oh Baby

Oh Baby is a peppy song from the film of the same name, starring Samantha as the lead. The song features Samantha dancing with co-star Naga Shaurya and showcasing her energy and enthusiasm. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer and the lyrics are written by Lakshmi Bhupala.

Selfie Pulla

Sunidhi Chauhan and Anirudh Ravichander have lent their voice to the song, which was featured in the 2014 film Kaththi. Selfie Pulla is considered an essential addition to the dance playlist of many music enthusiasts.

