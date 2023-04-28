Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: Times the Shaakuntalam Actress Hogged Headlines

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU BIRTHDAY: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite a popular face in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2010, with the film Ye Maaya Chesave and gradually climbed the success ladder. She has experimented with different roles over her decade-long career and wowed her fans with her performances. Be it her OTT debut or aspects of her personal life, the actress is often found dominating the headlines. As the actress turns 36 today, let’s take a look at the times when she made it to the news.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Separation

The actress tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but announced divorce in 2021. The reason for their separation is still not official. Hinting at the experiences with her marriage, Samantha told Gulte.com, “Don’t want to forget anything because everything taught me something in life."

Sizzling Performance On Oo Antava

The actress won over her audience with her sensual dance number from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The song started to trend online even before the movie was released in theatres, and Samantha’s rocking performance is unforgettable. Recently, in an interview with Miss Malini, the actress revealed that she was offered the song when she was in the middle of her separation proceeding with Naga Chaitanya, and her family discouraged her from taking up an item song. However, the actress decided to take up the offer and the rest is history!

Family Man Season 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Hindi debut with the second installment of the much-acclaimed OTT series The Family Man. She plays the character of a terrorist Raji in the Amazon Prime series. The role was itself challenging for the actress, as it was the first time she played something that involved so much action. “It was just this cry for a challenge… I really wanted to break through, and here was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens, and I grabbed it. It was divine intervention," The Indian Express quoted Samantha as saying.

Hollywood Debut

No wonder the actress has been ruling the hearts of her fans across the country, and now, she is ready to take over the global platform. If reports are to be believed, Samantha will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film, Arrangements of Love. Helmed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John, Samantha - in the movie - will play a significant role of a bisexual spy.

Health Update

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis last year. Recently, during the promotion of her latest film, Shaakuntalam, the actress tweeted about how her hectic schedule had taken a toll on her. She skipped one of her events in Hyderabad because she was down with a fever and also lost her voice.

