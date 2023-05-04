Samantha Blushes as Vijay Deverakonda Holds Her Close In New Kushi Romantic Song Poster

After much delay, fans are finally being treated to a new drop from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi. The Telugu film, which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together, announced on Thursday that they will be releasing the film’s first song — a love track next week. The team also shared a poster of the same on Twitter.

Titled Naa Rojaa Nuvve in Telugu, the poster features a blushing Samantha wrapped in Vijay’s arms. While the on-screen couple is all smiles, a solo Vijay is seen channelling his inner Shah Rukh Khan as he stands on the edge of a cliff. A bunch of birds surround him. Sharing the poster, the team revealed that the song releases on May 9.

The announcement of the new song was made just a few days after the team released a new solo poster featuring Samantha. In the new poster, Samantha is seen donning a simple yet elegant blue kurta which she paired with skinny jeans. She is donning one of her brightest smiles. With minimal makeup, she completed her look with wavy locks. She is seen carrying a laptop bag on her shoulder.

Kushi is all set to release on September 1, 2023. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Fans have higher hopes for Samantha and Vijay’s film since both their previous movies failed at the box office. Samantha’s recent release Shaakuntalam allegedly left producer Dil Raju and director Gunashekhar with a loss of Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, Vijay’s last release Liger was his ticket to Bollywood but it failed at the box office as well.

