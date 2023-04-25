CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Home » Movies » Samantha Brutally Trolled for 'Fake Accent' at Citadel London Premiere, Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Samantha Brutally Trolled for 'Fake Accent' at Citadel London Premiere, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended American TV series Citadel premiere in London.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended American TV series Citadel premiere in London.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is headlining Citadel India. She was joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and creators Raj and DK at London premiere of Citadel.

After Jr NTR, Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being trolled for her alleged “fake" accent. Samantha, who will be seen in the Indian spin-off of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan, recently attended the London premiere of the original American TV series, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. At the event, The Family Man 2 actress interacted with the press on the red carpet and spoke about playing an important role in the spy thriller. However, what caught netizens’ attention was Samantha’s accent.

A video featuring Samantha talking about her role in Citadel to the media has surfaced online. But her accent has received mixed reactions on social media. In the video, Samantha along with Varun Dhawan can be seen talking about being part of the Indian version of Citadel. One user tweeted, “I adore her a lot but the way she is faking her accent. She should have spoken in Indian accent only." Another one called the video, “Cringe."

RELATED NEWS

Previously, RRR star Jr NTR was trolled for his “fake accent" on the Golden Globes red carpet. Meanwhile, Citadel India is currently being shot. The Indian chapter is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. When in India, at the press conference of Citadel earlier this month, Priyanka was asked if she offered any advice to Samantha and Varun.

The actress said, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. Citadel
  2. regional cinema
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  4. Varun Dhawan
first published:April 25, 2023, 08:13 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 08:17 IST