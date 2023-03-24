The release date of the upcoming historical drama flick Shaakuntalam is inching closer and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie to the masses. On Thursday, the South diva shared a snippet of her latest press interview on Instagram, explaining how her mystical character Shakuntala got deeply rooted in her soul. There are several qualities of the historic princess that she connected to which became her major source of inspiration while playing the part.

According to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, although Shakuntala is set in an ancient backdrop, her nature and beliefs are comparably modern. While talking about the lowest lows of her character’s life, the actress highlighted that she held herself with dignity and grace to beat all the odds. “The character of Shakuntala is so modern. She is fiercely independent. She has beliefs, she is unwaveringly truthfully hurt in her love, in her devotion,” Samantha said.

“Even in the hardest parts of her journey, she does it with so much grace and dignity and those were the parts that I connected to that she went through the worst adversities but held herself up with so much dignity and grace,” Samantha added. At one point in the video, she also shared her candid reaction upon landing the role explaining that the child in her danced with immense joy and excitement.

Samantha further continued, “Given an opportunity to play a character that is so close to princess and mystical forest and animal characters, the child in me leaped with joy.” Samantha is also of the belief that the audiences will not only connect to her story but will also be proud of how the movie came about to be. She concluded by saying, “Truly truly very happy, I believe that the audience will be proud of this film.” Take a look at the video here:

Many fans were quite moved by her statement and flooded the comment section with heaps of praise for her. A user called her, “A strong woman who inspires us,” while another said, “Because you’re the Shaakunthalam.” One more joined, “Inspiring story, cannot wait.”

Helmed by Gunasekhar, the upcoming movie is based on the famous play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. While Samantha plays the titular role, the movie also features Dev Mohan, Mohan Baby, Jisshu Sengupta, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

The plot traces the story of the daughter of the mage Vishwamitra and nymph Meneka, who falls in love with King Dushyant of the Puru dynasty. They welcome a child but in a twisted turn of fate, Dushyant forgets all about his love owing to a sage’s curse. Beating all the power plays of fate, the movie narrates the journey they embark on to reunite once again. Shaakuntalam is all set to hit the silver screens on April 14.

