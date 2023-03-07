Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Telugu director and screenwriter Nandini Reddy on her birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sharing an old photo with Nandini, Samanth wrote, “Everybody needs that one friend who won’t let you be sad, even if you want to be by default.. By being an annoying ball of wonderfully happy energy! What would I do without you @nandinireddy. Love You Happy Birthday.”

Samantha shared a goofy picture with Nandini apparently from

the sets of their movie. Nandini and Samantha have known each other since 2013

when they first joined hands for Jabardasth. The venture was a romantic comedy

directed by Nandini Reddy. The film was successful at the box office. The

Jabardasth satellite and audio telecast rights were sold for Rs 5.25 crore.

On the work front, Samantha is waiting for the release of her

much talked about film Shaakuntalam. Earlier the movie was to be released in

February but the release date has been shifted to April 14.

The movie is based on the mythological love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra. The film is bankrolled by Gunasekhar and Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The movie is a cinematic adaptation of famous Sanskrit poet Kalidasa’s Abhigyan Shakuntalam. The film, said to be produced on a massive budget, features Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Samantha is also working in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, in which she is playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. She recently shared a photo of her battered hands last week on Instagram stories after filming some action scenes. “Perks of action," she wrote, sharing the photo.

