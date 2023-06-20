Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Can’t Wait To Meet' Ram Charan’s ‘Little Princess’, Showers Baby Girl With Love

Ram Charan and Upasana recently welcomed a baby girl, earlier in the day. They welcomed their bundle of joy in Hyderabad. While fans, and well-wishers are showering the new-born with love and blessings, actress Ram’s Rangasthalam co-star and friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished the new parents and blessed the baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a post of Ram and Upasana and wrote, “So happy for both of you ( three heart emojis ), can’t wait to meet the little princess,” tagging Ram Charan and Upasana.

Have a look at the story :

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Earlier this year, during the Mother’s Day celebrations, Upasana opened up about embracing motherhood after being married for 11 years. Taking to Instagram, Upasana had written, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society’s expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

Samantha, on the work front, will soon be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Shaakuntalam. Helmed and written by Gunasekhar, it is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala played by Samantha and is based on a play by Kalidasa.