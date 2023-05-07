Samantha Ruth Prabhu Clarifies Citadel India Is 'Not a Remake' of Priyanka Chopra's Show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Citadel India along with Varun Dhawan. However, when the actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share her birthday celebration pictures, a fan asked if Citadel India will be a remake of the recently released Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden show.

“@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!" one of the fans wrote in the comment section. To this, the Shaakuntalam actress clarified that Citadel India is not a remake. “it is not a REMAKE!!" she replied.

Explaining further, another user shared, “Citadel main series has different spin-offs in different countries. And one of the spin-off casting has Samantha and Varun paired which is Indian spin-off. It has Spainish, Italian and Mexican spin-off too which run parallel to the main series with little or no merge with the main one. Hope this clarified your question!"

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”

Meanwhile, Samantha and Varun recently visited London to attend the premiere of PeeCee’s Citadel. The pictures from the event had gone viral on social media.

