Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms She Will Play Priyanka Chopra's Mother In Citadel But...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she will be playing Priyanka Chopra’s mother in the Citadel universe. While Priyanka is leading the foundation version of the series, Samantha will be seen in the Indian counter-part of the show.

As reported by E-Times, when they reacted out to Samantha, the actress confirmed that in Citadel India, she will be playing mother of the character that Priyanka Chopra is playing in the show’s international counterpart.

However, the entertainment portal also claimed that it wll just be a ‘technicality’. “The international and Indian versions of Citadel are set in two different eras. Priyanka’s character is a child in Samantha’s Citadel. It’s like saying Tabu played Irrfan Khan’s mother in Life Of Pi. They didn’t even meet during the shooting,” an insider claimed. However, it should also be noted that the makers of Citadel are yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, in the fifth episode of Citadel, Priyanka’s character Nadia gets a call from someone — it is soon revealed that the ‘someone’ is her father, Rahi Gambhir. As the scene unfolded, it became a lot more clear that Rahi was being played by Varun Dhawan.

Citadel India will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan and will be helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. While not much about Citadel India is known as of now, recently Priyanka Chopra also revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited,” she said.

While the shooting of Citadel India is currently underway, Samantha and Varun will soon be heading to Serbia for the same. “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet. The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest-working actors,” Varun recently told PTI.