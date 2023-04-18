Samantha Shares Cryptic Post After Shaakuntalam Fails & Telugu Producer Claims Her Career Is ‘Over’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly reacts to Shaakuntalam’s box office failure and veteran producer-director Chittibabu’s comments about her career. On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Shaakutalam was struggling at the box office. To top it off, Chittibabu slammed the actress after the failure of the film. Seemingly reacting to the aftermath of the film’s release, Samantha shared a photo along with a quote from Bhagwat Gita about karma.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Samantha was seen seated in her car and lost in thoughts. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Karmanye vadhika raste, Ma phaleshu kadachana, Ma karma phala he tur bhuh, Ma te sangotsva karmani." The quote loosely translates to, “You have a right over your action and not its fruits (because we have no control over it). Let’s not do work motivated by the fruit and let’s not get attached to it. But that does not mean we should settle for inaction."

Earlier in the day, India Today reported that Shaakuntalam is struggling to cross past Rs 10 crores at the box office. On Shaakuntalam’s fourth day at the box office, the Samantha-headlined film has collected only Rs 60 lakhs. It is reported that Shaakuntalam stands at Rs 6.25 crore nett earnings in India and is likely to incur losses. The film is allegedly made on a budget of Rs 65 crores. “The Telugu version registered an occupancy of 9.63 percent on Monday, April 17," the report added.

Meanwhile, speaking with Filmy Looks, Chittibabu claimed that Samantha’s career as a “star heroine" has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics" to promote her movies. “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets,” he was quoted as saying by Siasat.com.

