Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan Visit Peddamma Temple Ahead of Shaakuntalam Promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has begun the promotions of her film Shaakuntalam along with her co-star Dev Mohan. However, before they embark on this important journey, the actors made sure to seek blessings and offered prayers at the Peddamma Talli temple in Hyderabad. They were also joined by the film’s director Gunasekhar. Dev Mohan took to social media to share a couple of photos from their temple visit.

He wrote, “To new beginnings… Kick started #Shaakuntalam promotions on a blissful and divine note. Looking forward to all the support and blessings #shaakuntalamonapril14"

Take a look:

The film will release on April 14. Samantha had also taken to her Instagram story section to share a photo ahead of the promotional events.

Meanwhile, Samantha watched her upcoming film Shaakuntalam for the first time a month before it is scheduled to release and took to social media to share a picture from the theatre with Gunashekar and the team. The actress also penned a note of appreciation for him. She wrote, “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me! "

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna, the film will also release in 3D.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samatha will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

