Samantha Down With Fever Amid Shaakuntalam Promotions, Reveals She Has Lost Her Voice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, but all the hard work and hassle have caught up to her. The actress took to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon to reveal that she is down with a fever. She wrote, “(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice."

On a different Tweet, she added, “(2/2)Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you ♥️"

Take a look:

(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love.Unfortunately the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 12, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a tweet asking fans to shower love on the film. She wrote, “Cannot wait for everyone to love #Shaakuntalam from the 14th. We have done our very best.. #Shaakuntalam will soon be yours. #ShaakuntalamOnApril14 .”

Cannot wait for everyone to love #Shaakuntalam from the 14thWe have done our very best.. #Shaakuntalam will soon be yours‍♀️#ShaakuntalamOnApril14 https://t.co/M3rpU4jI2o— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 11, 2023

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta and Kabir Bedi among others. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and it will release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie will also be available in 3D.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of the film have come in and it seems that the audiences are mighty impressed with it. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Shaakuntalam is a movie where you can sit along with your whole family and enjoy.. it’s like beautiful poetry.. it will hit you like a cool breeze in a hot summer for 2 hours." Another one tweeted, “The brilliance of the film is the cast - their performance, charisma and the way they looked."

Besdies Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

