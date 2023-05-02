Samantha's Ex Hubby Naga Chaitanya Reveals How Many People He's 'KISSED,' Says 'I've Lost Count...'

Naga Chaitanya has been grabbing headlines for his personal life a lot lately. Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the internet by storm when they announced their divorce in 2021. The duo had been married for nearly four years. Chaitanya is currently rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Now ahead of the release of his upcoming film Custody, Chaitanya makes some interesting revelation about his personal life.

During a fun segment of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan’s View, Chaitanya was asked about how many people he has “kissed." To which, Chaitanya blushed and said, “I don’t know. I’ve lost count," before quickly adding, “As in there are many kissing scenes in films itself. So how can I count? It’s already public knowledge. It’s not much of a secret here." Later, Chaitanya hilariously confessed, “I’m going to get in trouble after this video comes out."

In the same interview, Chaitanya was asked about his biggest regret. He said, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a learn lesson."

This comes after his brother Akhil Akkineni reacted for the first time to Chaitanya’s dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021.

During a press conference of his latest film ‘Agent,’ Akhil was reportedly asked about Chaitanya’s viral photo with Sobhita from London. Recently, a photo of the rumoured lovebirds took the internet by storm. In the picture, Chaitanya is posing with a chef while Sobhita is seen seated behind, seemingly covering her face.

According to a report in Cinejosh.com, Akhil apparently said that during that time he was “busy" transforming his physique working in the gym for his role in Agent and so he had “no idea" about Chaitanya and Sobhita’s alleged relationship.

