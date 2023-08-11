Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Goofy Side In Latest Photo Series, Fans React; Check Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on one year acting break and has been exploring different parts of the world. She has been keeping her fans updated on social media and maintaining the trend, the actress shared a series of weekly photo dumps on her Instagram handle. Samantha has given a glimpse of her week passed by and fans were also quick enough to react to it.

From sharing her blemish-free face to working out in the gym, Samantha takes her fans on a tour of the week. She even shared her nail art. Well, she has not written anything for a caption. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, she made to headlines when a report came in that she has taken financial help for her treatment. Later, the Citadel actress denied saying that ‘I was not paid in marbles’.

Take a look at the photos here:

Samantha wrote, “25 crores to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotos is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.” To note, some reports are doing the rounds which say that a top-tier star is helping Samantha Ruth Prabhu with the burden of the treatment. A video report by Sakshi TV has claimed Samantha has borrowed a sum of Rs 25 crore from a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. The name of the actor has not been revealed. These reports are unconfirmed and no statement has been given by Samantha or anyone else in this regard.

Samantha is believed to be traveling to the US soon to begin her treatment. The actress shot for Citadel and Kushi back to back. Samantha has said that it was difficult to shoot while suffering from the disease but she had to fulfill her work commitments.

On the work front, she was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The mythological film was directed by Gunasekhar. It failed to impress both critics and fans. She will be next seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.