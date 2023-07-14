CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Samantha Gets Brutally Trolled for 'Regressive' Scene With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Karma Hits Back'
2-MIN READ

Samantha Gets Brutally Trolled for 'Regressive' Scene With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Karma Hits Back'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 08:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen together in Kushi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen together in Kushi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is facing massive backless for an alleged regressive scene with Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming movie Kushi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come under fire for a “deeply regressive" scene with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The alleged controversial scene in question is from the lyrical video of song Aradhya from Kushi. In the scene, Samantha’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda is seen touching her hand with his leg in what appears to be an intimate gesture. This particular moment from the video hasn’t gone down well with a section of netizens, who have been trolling the actress.

Netizens also pointed out Samantha’s alleged double standards by digging out her old tweet in which she called a poster for Mahesh Babu’s film Nenokkadine “regressive". The poster featured Mahesh walking on a beach while actress Kriti Sanon following him like a four-legged animal. Without mentioning the name of the movie, Samantha had tweeted, “Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but its point is actually that it is deeply regressive.”

A screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s old tweet.

Now, netizens are reminding Samantha of her statement on Twitter. One user said, “Saw a poster of a #Kushi to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but it’s point is actually that it is deeply regressive." Another one said, “Karma hits back." A third user wrote, “In the year 2013, she commented on Nenokkadine movie poster. Now what is she doing? Karma is boomerang."

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday confirmed her break from acting. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she can be seen posing with the creators of the Indian installment of Citadel- Raj and DK as well as the screenwriter Sita R Menon. Announcing the wrap of her much-awaited show, Samantha wrote, “A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me…"

