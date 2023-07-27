CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Goofy, Poses With a Monkey During Bali Vacation; See Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Goofy, Poses With a Monkey During Bali Vacation; See Photos

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 15:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted spending her day out with monkeys. She shared new photos from Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a ball in Bali. The actress is in the holiday destination with her close friend and has been sharing photos and videos from the trip. From enjoying good food and heading out for sight-seeing, Samantha is making the most of her trip. The actress has now revealed that she came across a few monkeys and even posed with one of them.

In the photos she shared, Samantha was seen holding a monkey on her arm and posing for photos with the animal. The Kushi star also shared videos of monkeys taking a swim. Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, “Spot the monkey." For her day out, Samantha was seen sporting a chic blue crop top with a pair of shorts, sunglasses and a cap.

Apart from sharing the post, Samantha also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her view today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting. She announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. Since then, the actress, who was also diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, has focusing on her health. Soon after her break, she travelled to the Vellore Golden Temple where she offered her prayers. She then spent a few days in Coimbatore, at the Isha Foundation.

The actress then took off to Bali and has been enjoying a much-needed break there. Meanwhile, besides Citadel India, Samantha will soon also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. It is a romantic drama which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year.

